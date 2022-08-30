B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG) Short Interest Update

B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the July 31st total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,350,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
B2Digital Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BTDG remained flat at $0.00 on Tuesday. 3,136,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,765,642. B2Digital has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.
About B2Digital
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on B2Digital (BTDG)
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
Receive News & Ratings for B2Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.