Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.04-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $131.00 million-$141.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $145.40 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Azenta from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Azenta from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Azenta to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

AZTA traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.82. 391,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,441. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.52. Azenta has a 52-week low of $53.18 and a 52-week high of $124.79.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $132.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.70 million. Azenta had a net margin of 391.34% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Azenta will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Matthew Mcmanus acquired 8,625 shares of Azenta stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $501,543.75. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,506.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Matthew Mcmanus acquired 8,625 shares of Azenta stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $501,543.75. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,506.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson acquired 4,350 shares of Azenta stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.62 per share, with a total value of $250,647.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,571 shares in the company, valued at $5,794,901.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Azenta in the 2nd quarter worth $160,068,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Azenta in the 2nd quarter worth $141,290,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Azenta in the 2nd quarter worth $46,502,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Azenta in the 2nd quarter worth $28,746,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Azenta in the 2nd quarter worth $17,379,000. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

