Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Short Interest Update

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the July 31st total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aytu BioPharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,055,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290,313 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.74% of Aytu BioPharma worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AYTU shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Aytu BioPharma from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Aytu BioPharma from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

AYTU stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.23. 4,818,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.97. Aytu BioPharma has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $3.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.73. The company has a market cap of $9.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of -0.42.

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company offers Adzenys XR-ODT for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in patients from 6 years and older; Cotempla XR-ODT for the treatment of ADHD in patients from 6 to 17 years old; and Adzenys ER, an oral suspension for the treatment of ADHD in patients from 6 years and older.

