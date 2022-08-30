Aviva plc (LON:AV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 506.14 ($6.12).

AV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 553 ($6.68) price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Monday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($6.52) price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Aviva from GBX 500 ($6.04) to GBX 530 ($6.40) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.44) price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, May 27th.

AV opened at GBX 420.50 ($5.08) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 411.93 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 420.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of £11.79 billion and a PE ratio of 4,205.00. Aviva has a 1 year low of GBX 341.92 ($4.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 606.58 ($7.33).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.30 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30,000.00%.

In related news, insider Pippa Lambert acquired 1,278 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 421 ($5.09) per share, for a total transaction of £5,380.38 ($6,501.18). Also, insider Andrea Blance acquired 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 432 ($5.22) per share, with a total value of £64,800 ($78,298.70).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

