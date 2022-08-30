Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Trading Down 9%

Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) fell 9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.71 and last traded at $19.80. 13,389 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 291,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RNA. Chardan Capital began coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Avidity Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 38.72% and a negative net margin of 1,849.49%. Equities analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avidity Biosciences news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 14,855 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $342,704.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Avidity Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Avidity Biosciences by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Avidity Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Avidity Biosciences by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter.

About Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

Further Reading

