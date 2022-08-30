Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 358,500 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the July 31st total of 433,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVNW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities raised their price target on Aviat Networks from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Aviat Networks from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Aviat Networks

In other news, CEO Pete A. Smith sold 2,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $49,064.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,496.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Aviat Networks by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,286,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Aviat Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 29,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,604,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 197,221 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,324,000 after buying an additional 17,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aviat Networks stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,863. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.03. Aviat Networks has a one year low of $23.88 and a one year high of $36.93. The firm has a market cap of $359.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.80.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aviat Networks will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

About Aviat Networks

(Get Rating)

Aviat Networks, Inc provides wireless transport solutions worldwide. It offers a comprehensive suite of products and localized professional and support services enabling customers to simplify their networks and lives. The company's products and solutions include wireless transmission systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.