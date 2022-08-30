Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $24.53

Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.53 and last traded at $24.57, with a volume of 9517 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVNS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Avanos Medical Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -159.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $203.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.28 million. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Avanos Medical by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 23,799 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $994,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

