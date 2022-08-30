Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $24.53

Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.53 and last traded at $24.57, with a volume of 9517 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.47.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVNS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.
Avanos Medical Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -159.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.34.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Avanos Medical by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 23,799 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $994,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.
About Avanos Medical
Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.
