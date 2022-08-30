Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.75.

ATHM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Autohome in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CLSA upgraded Autohome from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.30 to $42.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Autohome in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Autohome from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Autohome from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

NYSE:ATHM opened at $34.38 on Tuesday. Autohome has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $52.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.09.

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $258.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.17 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 22.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Autohome will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,748,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,211,000 after acquiring an additional 134,614 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Autohome during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of Autohome during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $378,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autohome during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Autohome during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,286,000. 51.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

