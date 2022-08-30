Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.66-$1.72 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.27 billion-$1.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion. Autodesk also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.52-$6.71 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ADSK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autodesk from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Autodesk to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $266.20.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Autodesk stock traded down $3.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $202.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,538. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.31, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $335.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autodesk

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Autodesk by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,835,207 shares of the software company’s stock worth $607,727,000 after purchasing an additional 47,952 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Autodesk by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,934,110 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $414,577,000 after acquiring an additional 7,454 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Autodesk by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,183,689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $203,547,000 after acquiring an additional 205,595 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,079,675 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $231,429,000 after acquiring an additional 24,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Autodesk by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,005,551 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $215,538,000 after acquiring an additional 159,898 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

