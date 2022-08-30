Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CEO Andrew Anagnost Sells 34,366 Shares

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSKGet Rating) CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ADSK traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $205.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,156,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,863. The company has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.75 and a 200 day moving average of $200.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $335.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSKGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $258.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Autodesk from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Autodesk from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1,136.4% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 107.9% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

