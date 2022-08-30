Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) Receives GBX 710.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 710.13 ($8.58).

AUTO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Auto Trader Group to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 516 ($6.23) to GBX 601 ($7.26) in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 660 ($7.97) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Auto Trader Group

In other Auto Trader Group news, insider Nathan Coe sold 82,591 shares of Auto Trader Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 584 ($7.06), for a total value of £482,331.44 ($582,807.44).

Auto Trader Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

LON:AUTO opened at GBX 656 ($7.93) on Thursday. Auto Trader Group has a twelve month low of GBX 499.40 ($6.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 751.40 ($9.08). The company has a market cap of £6.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,502.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 611.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 613.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

