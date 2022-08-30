authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 378,500 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the July 31st total of 464,300 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 54,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On authID

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of authID in the fourth quarter valued at about $460,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of authID in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,463,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in authID in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of authID by 286.2% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,541,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,195,000 after buying an additional 1,142,212 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of authID during the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. 23.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get authID alerts:

authID Trading Down 0.7 %

authID stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.80. 901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,942. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.90. authID has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $18.64.

authID Company Profile

authID Inc operates an Identity as a Service (IDaaS) platform that delivers a suite of secure, mobile, and biometric identity solutions worldwide. The company develops an IDaaS platform to enable users to verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile phone or desktop with camera. It provides VERIFIED, a multi-factor authentication solution designed to provide a secure and convenient application for identity verification and transaction consent; PROOF, which establishes the trusted identity of users based on chip based electronic machine-readable travel documents, national IDs, and drivers licenses, as well as direct verification by national registries and other international databases; AUTHENTIFID that delivers FIDO2 authentication for password less login and transaction authentication tied to a trusted identity; and IDENTITY – PORTAL, which allows an enterprise to enroll customers using the Ipsidy portal.

Featured Articles

