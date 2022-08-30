Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.21

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.21 and last traded at $7.28, with a volume of 30008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.51.

AUPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.17.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Rating ) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 178.32% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. The business had revenue of $28.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. Analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 159,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 61,297 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $681,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. 35.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

