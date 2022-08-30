Aureus Asset Management LLC Sells 33,968 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Aureus Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 33,968 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $22,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,130,000. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $630,000. Condor Capital Management increased its position in Home Depot by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 19,026 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,548,000. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $293.31. 75,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,326,333. The company has a market cap of $300.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $297.54 and its 200 day moving average is $304.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.55 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Home Depot to $334.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Home Depot to $327.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.95.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

