Aureus Asset Management LLC Sells 2,097 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Aureus Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive comprises 2.4% of Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $36,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 87.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,971,000 after purchasing an additional 10,193 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth about $442,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.0% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth about $9,905,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

ORLY stock traded down $6.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $698.47. The company had a trading volume of 5,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,060. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $684.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $668.11. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $562.90 and a fifty-two week high of $750.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.73 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.49, for a total transaction of $211,647.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,431. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.66, for a total transaction of $3,861,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 67,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,316,700.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.49, for a total transaction of $211,647.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,431. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,444 shares of company stock worth $37,192,687. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $635.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $662.00 to $720.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $758.43.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

