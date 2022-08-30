Aureus Asset Management LLC Purchases 6,003 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 63.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 306.4% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.40. The stock had a trading volume of 146,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,574,999. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.98 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The firm has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.19.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.