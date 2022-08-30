Aureus Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Aureus Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 393,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,183 shares during the period. SL Green Realty comprises about 2.1% of Aureus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Aureus Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of SL Green Realty worth $31,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on SL Green Realty to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on SL Green Realty from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on SL Green Realty from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.42.

SL Green Realty Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE SLG traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.23. 19,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,100. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $43.93 and a 52 week high of $83.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.47.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.76). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 40.01%. The company had revenue of $155.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 82.60%.

SL Green Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Further Reading

