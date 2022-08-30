Aureus Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Aureus Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $114.22. The company had a trading volume of 281,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,441,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.62. The firm has a market cap of $334.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $106.06 and a 12-month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

