Aureus Asset Management LLC Has $2.81 Million Stock Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 8.7% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of VAC traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $142.03. 4,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,813. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.02. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $110.08 and a 52 week high of $174.74. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 2.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.59. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $399,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,576. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VAC. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $188.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.80.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

See Also

