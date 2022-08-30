Aureus Asset Management LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 282.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $184.41. 1,328,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,157,276. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.78 and a one year high of $244.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $182.69 and a 200-day moving average of $188.82.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

