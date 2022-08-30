Aureus Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 16,654 Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $43,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 60.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DFS traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $101.15. 12,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,453. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $88.02 and a 1-year high of $133.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.81 and its 200 day moving average is $107.74.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.56.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

