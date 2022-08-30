Aureus Asset Management LLC Acquires 8,162 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,162 shares during the quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 1,640.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 292,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,101,000 after acquiring an additional 275,936 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Warner Music Group by 125.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 67,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 37,698 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Warner Music Group by 1,416.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 7,722 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Warner Music Group by 66.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Warner Music Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.44% of the company’s stock.

WMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Warner Music Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Shares of NASDAQ WMG traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,069. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.86. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.74 and a 12-month high of $50.23. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 351.69% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.11%.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

