ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target Raised to C$49.50 at Credit Suisse Group

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group to C$49.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ACO.X. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of ATCO from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. CIBC lifted their price target on ATCO from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ATCO from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, CSFB dropped their price target on ATCO from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.22.

ATCO stock traded down C$0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$47.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,907. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$45.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$44.67. ATCO has a 12 month low of C$40.00 and a 12 month high of C$48.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.45 billion and a PE ratio of 14.70.

In other ATCO news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$47.60 per share, with a total value of C$238,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,451,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,259,083,593.60. Insiders have acquired a total of 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $955,425 in the last 90 days.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

