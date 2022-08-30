Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.05-$0.02 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $88.00 million-$90.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.15 million. Asure Software also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.05–$0.02 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Asure Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASUR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.53. The stock had a trading volume of 578 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,280. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Asure Software has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $9.94. The company has a market capitalization of $111.37 million, a PE ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 9.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Asure Software will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Goepel purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $100,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,457.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Asure Software by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Asure Software by 14.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Asure Software by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 14,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

About Asure Software

(Get Rating)

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

Read More

