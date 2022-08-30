AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,296,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553,425 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $87,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 8.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 640,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,470,000 after purchasing an additional 47,865 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at $360,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.5% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,643,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,032,000 after purchasing an additional 169,898 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 50.0% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 99,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. Kepler Capital Markets lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. AlphaValue upgraded AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Argus upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8,840.50.

Shares of AZN traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $65.16. 55,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,558,328. The firm has a market cap of $201.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $53.63 and a 12 month high of $71.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.45.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently -221.95%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

