AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Holdings Lifted by VELA Investment Management LLC

VELA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in AstraZeneca by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after buying an additional 40,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

AZN stock traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.76. 374,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,558,328. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.58 billion, a PE ratio of -156.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.42. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $53.63 and a 1-year high of $71.70.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -221.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Danske assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. AlphaValue upgraded AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

