ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Short Interest Update

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the July 31st total of 978,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 993,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

NASDAQ:ASML traded down $9.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $490.51. The stock had a trading volume of 36,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,547. The company has a market cap of $201.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $516.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $569.16. ASML has a 1-year low of $412.67 and a 1-year high of $895.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $1.3991 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.63%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Argus started coverage on ASML in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ASML from €767.00 ($782.65) to €630.00 ($642.86) in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $747.91.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the first quarter valued at about $1,577,216,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 447.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 708,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $337,356,000 after acquiring an additional 579,419 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 90,201.1% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 322,920 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 802,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,072,000 after buying an additional 270,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 783,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $523,395,000 after buying an additional 224,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

