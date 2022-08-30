Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Argus

Argus initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $215.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AJG. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a buy rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $201.90.

NYSE:AJG opened at $185.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.57. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $142.53 and a 52 week high of $191.99. The company has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 16.62%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $190,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,508 shares in the company, valued at $9,033,171.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.32, for a total value of $1,141,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,771,569.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $190,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,508 shares in the company, valued at $9,033,171.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,083 shares of company stock worth $11,100,245. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 394.7% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

