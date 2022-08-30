Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTEU) Short Interest Up 50.0% in August

Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTEU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Artemis Strategic Investment Price Performance

Shares of ARTEU stock remained flat at $9.96 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.01. Artemis Strategic Investment has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $10.76.

Institutional Trading of Artemis Strategic Investment

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARTEU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment by 32.2% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 31,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 7,699 shares during the period. Finally, Silverback Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $520,000.

Artemis Strategic Investment Company Profile

Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying a business combination target within the gaming, hospitality, and entertainment industries.

