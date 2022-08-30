Artal Group S.A. Takes $10.16 Million Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,162,000. Artal Group S.A. owned approximately 0.19% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 9,938 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $5,443,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 662.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 513,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,067,000 after acquiring an additional 445,745 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.15. The stock had a trading volume of 10,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,584. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $69.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.03). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 272.25% and a negative net margin of 660.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.72) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on APLS. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,968,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 255,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,780,212.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 5,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $347,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 30,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,968,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 255,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,780,212.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,789 shares of company stock valued at $8,704,748. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

