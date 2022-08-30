Artal Group S.A. Has $4.22 Million Stock Position in Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK)

Artal Group S.A. lifted its stake in Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Rating) by 208.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,849,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A.’s holdings in Hookipa Pharma were worth $4,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 124.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 77,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 43,144 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the first quarter worth $46,000. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,385,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 540,831 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 210.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 252,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 171,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Hookipa Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Hookipa Pharma alerts:

Hookipa Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOOK traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.43. 2,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,750. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.70. Hookipa Pharma Inc has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $7.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Hookipa Pharma

A number of research firms have weighed in on HOOK. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hookipa Pharma presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

(Get Rating)

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hookipa Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hookipa Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.