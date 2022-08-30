Artal Group S.A. Has $33.27 Million Stock Position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Artal Group S.A. cut its position in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. Krystal Biotech makes up about 1.4% of Artal Group S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Artal Group S.A. owned approximately 1.98% of Krystal Biotech worth $33,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 4.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 21.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. 81.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 941 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,029. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.06. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a one year low of $38.86 and a one year high of $102.99.

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.11). Sell-side analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

