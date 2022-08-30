Artal Group S.A. Has $111 Million Stock Position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Artal Group S.A. decreased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Mirati Therapeutics comprises 4.6% of Artal Group S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Artal Group S.A.’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $110,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 102.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 2,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX traded down $2.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.11. 3,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,098. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.96 and a 52-week high of $195.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.34 and a 200-day moving average of $71.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.53) by $0.35. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.24% and a negative net margin of 824.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. Analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total transaction of $854,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,735.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRTX. Citigroup cut their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $208.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $216.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $105.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.54.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

