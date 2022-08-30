Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 508,100 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the July 31st total of 593,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Arqit Quantum Stock Down 1.0 %

ARQQ stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.72. 1,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,335. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.42. Arqit Quantum has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $41.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arqit Quantum

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Arqit Quantum by 4,755.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 11,889 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Arqit Quantum by 176.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 35,329 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Arqit Quantum in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Arqit Quantum by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 13,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum during the second quarter worth approximately $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arqit Quantum Company Profile

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Arqit Quantum in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

