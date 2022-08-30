Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.17–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.00 million-$135.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $124.39 million.

Arlo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ARLO stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.23. The stock had a trading volume of 9,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,856. Arlo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.79. The firm has a market cap of $545.93 million, a PE ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.65.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 38.13%. The company had revenue of $118.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Arlo Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arlo Technologies

In related news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $175,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 682,209 shares in the company, valued at $4,782,285.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Arlo Technologies news, Director Prashant Aggarwal sold 122,636 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $981,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,397 shares in the company, valued at $219,176. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 25,000 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $175,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 682,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,782,285.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 182,636 shares of company stock worth $1,436,338 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Arlo Technologies by 70.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies during the second quarter worth about $82,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Arlo Technologies by 27.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

