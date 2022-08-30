Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Short Interest Down 14.6% in August

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,820,000 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the July 31st total of 13,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 9.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Archer Aviation Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:ACHR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.56. 22,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,112,207. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average of $3.84. The company has a current ratio of 15.31, a quick ratio of 15.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Archer Aviation has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $10.53.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

Insider Transactions at Archer Aviation

In related news, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 47,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $184,592.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Archer Aviation news, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 47,090 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $184,592.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam D. Goldstein sold 2,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $11,016,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,847,090 shares of company stock valued at $11,639,593 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer Aviation

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Archer Aviation by 1,667.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,964,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570,169 shares in the last quarter. Greycroft LP purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,853,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,234,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Archer Aviation by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,270,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,181,000 after acquiring an additional 50,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Archer Aviation by 31.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,464,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ACHR. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Archer Aviation to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.