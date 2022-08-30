Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:ARCK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:ARCK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the July 31st total of 3,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I Stock Up 0.2 %

Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.09. 15 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,076. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.05. Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $10.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 191,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I by 5.6% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 111,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I by 6.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 9,093 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. 71.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I Company Profile

Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar Business Combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify acquisition opportunities in the biopharmaceutical sector.

