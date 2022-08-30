Arbidex Trading Down 5.5% Over Last 7 Days (ABX)

Arbidex (ABX) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One Arbidex coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Arbidex has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Arbidex has a total market cap of $11,711.98 and $353.00 worth of Arbidex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004953 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,194.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005045 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004949 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004023 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002532 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00134355 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00032949 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00084950 BTC.

Arbidex Profile

Arbidex (CRYPTO:ABX) is a coin. Arbidex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,561,171 coins. The official message board for Arbidex is medium.com/@arbidexpromo. The official website for Arbidex is www.arbidex.uk.com. Arbidex’s official Twitter account is @ArbidexToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Arbidex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbidex is a trading platform that connects major exchanges within a single-window interface. Arbidex is connected to the exchanges using an API interface, receiving and analyzing up-to-date data: it scans asset prices on each particular exchange in real-time. Arbidex allows users to trade via one platform account across all the exchanges at one time. This is done through Arbidex’s corporate accounts that are used directly for trading on specific exchanges. The use of corporate accounts also offers users an additional advantage – reduced trading commissions: the minimum fees are 0.05% for “ultimate” users. “

