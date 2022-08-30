Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Short Interest Update

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 245,900 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the July 31st total of 295,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ:APTO traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,545. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.02. Aptose Biosciences has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $3.13.

Aptose Biosciences ( NASDAQ:APTO Get Rating ) (TSE:APS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APTO. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 19.4% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 2,342,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after buying an additional 381,100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 686,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 345,472 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 39.5% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 791,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 223,960 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Voss Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 27.3% during the second quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 700,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 150,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

