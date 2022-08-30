Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Holdings Increased by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,070 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up approximately 2.3% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $22,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,141 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 154.5% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $390,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Stock Down 1.6 %

AMAT stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.02. 399,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,730,219. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.67 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.43. The company has a market capitalization of $81.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Applied Materials from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Applied Materials to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

