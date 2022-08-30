Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (APLE) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 1st

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Apple Hospitality REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Apple Hospitality REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 67.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Apple Hospitality REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 646.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.7%.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Down 1.2 %

APLE opened at $16.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $18.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 11.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday. B. Riley upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple Hospitality REIT

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.21 per share, with a total value of $81,050.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 493,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,993,037.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,313 shares of company stock valued at $117,464 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple Hospitality REIT

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter worth $84,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter worth $99,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter worth $112,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 67.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

(Get Rating)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.