AppCoins Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6.00 (APPC)

AppCoins (APPC) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 29th. AppCoins has a total market cap of $373,109.89 and approximately $6.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AppCoins coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AppCoins has traded 54.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AppCoins alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004928 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,293.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004997 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004927 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004028 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002520 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00134727 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00033028 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00084624 BTC.

AppCoins Coin Profile

APPC is a coin. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 239,805,531 coins and its circulating supply is 239,805,530 coins. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io.

Buying and Selling AppCoins

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AppCoins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AppCoins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.