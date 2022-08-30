Antonetti Capital Management LLC Sells 996 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 309.3% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.96. The company had a trading volume of 884,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,789,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.43 and a 200 day moving average of $50.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.94 and a 52-week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

