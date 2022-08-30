Antonetti Capital Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Bank of Marin grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 36,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 21,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHO stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $48.92. The stock had a trading volume of 28,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,892. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.11 and a 200 day moving average of $49.41. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $48.70 and a 12-month high of $51.27.

