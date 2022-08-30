Antonetti Capital Management LLC Sells 450 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.7% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 54,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 12.9% in the first quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 16.7% in the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 78.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,575,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,632,000 after acquiring an additional 690,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.4% in the first quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.03. 144,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,486,055. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.48 and a 1 year high of $181.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.38 and a 200 day moving average of $170.69.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.28%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

