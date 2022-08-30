Antonetti Capital Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

MUB traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $105.68. 129,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,788,772. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.09. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.21 and a 12 month high of $117.20.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

