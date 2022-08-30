Antonetti Capital Management LLC Has $395,000 Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LLY shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.18.

LLY traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $307.22. 70,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,764,471. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $220.20 and a 1-year high of $335.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $319.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 62.52%.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total value of $29,776,095.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,875,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,574,940,536.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 754,125 shares of company stock valued at $243,057,641 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

