Antonetti Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 67.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 123.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 847.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Newell Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Newell Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

Newell Brands Trading Down 2.8 %

Newell Brands stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,255. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.88 and its 200 day moving average is $21.35. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 54.12%.

About Newell Brands

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

