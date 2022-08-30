Antonetti Capital Management LLC Buys 102,771 Shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 102,771 shares during the quarter. Compugen comprises approximately 1.1% of Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Compugen were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Compugen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compugen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compugen in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Compugen during the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Compugen by 29.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CGEN shares. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Compugen from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Compugen from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Compugen from $14.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.20.

Compugen Price Performance

Shares of Compugen stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $1.18. 7,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,993. Compugen Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $7.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.25.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Compugen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies as a monotherapy; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and AZD2936, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I/II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

