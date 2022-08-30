ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stock Holdings Increased by Bessemer Securities LLC

Bessemer Securities LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,389 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 167.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 254.3% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in ANSYS by 34.6% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Barclays increased their price target on ANSYS from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of ANSYS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of ANSYS from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.55.

ANSYS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded down $1.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $249.57. The company had a trading volume of 9,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,190. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.92 and a twelve month high of $413.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 48.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $259.88 and its 200 day moving average is $275.65.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 22.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total transaction of $204,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,223.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

